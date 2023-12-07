Brokerages Set HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target at $34.40

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

HCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ HCP opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 14,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $323,510.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,859. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.