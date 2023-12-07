Brokerages Set HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target at $34.40

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.
HCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp
HashiCorp Trading Up 0.1 %
Insider Activity
In other news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 14,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $323,510.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,859. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.