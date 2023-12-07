Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Price Target at $42.50

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.
PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer
Pfizer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $54.93.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
