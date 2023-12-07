Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $19.23

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.77.
RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial
Regions Financial Stock Performance
NYSE RF opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
