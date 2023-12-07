Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $19.23

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.77.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

