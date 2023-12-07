Brokers Set Expectations for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 235,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

