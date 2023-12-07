Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Director Marcus E. Bromley Sells 10,000 Shares

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 104,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,436. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.38. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

