BTIG Research Boosts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $75.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $56.12 on Thursday. Braze has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $57.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $211,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $211,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,140 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,031. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Braze by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Braze by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 341,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

