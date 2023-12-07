Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys Shares of 3,054 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

DD stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

