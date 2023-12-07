Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $175,000 Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Buckingham Strategic Partners cut its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in CION Investment were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CION. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 556,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CION shares. TheStreet cut CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

CION Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CION opened at $10.76 on Thursday. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $583.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.30.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.37%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

