Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $213,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in Enbridge by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Enbridge by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after acquiring an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.