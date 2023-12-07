Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYY opened at $73.05 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $84.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

