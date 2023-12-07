Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 1,774 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 84.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 207,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 94,894 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 153,911 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 148,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 53,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.93 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.