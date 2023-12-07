Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 750 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NULC. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NULC stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.