Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $7,966,000. RDST Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.8% during the second quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 73,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 12,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $286.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $289.40.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

