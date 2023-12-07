Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Holdings Cut by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP reduced its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Bumble were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bumble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,818 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $3,910,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 303,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,577. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

