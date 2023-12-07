Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Up 4.7%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.44. 32,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 656,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CABA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 9.4 %

The company has a market cap of $691.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,361 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.1% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,368,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 533,186 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,820,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,774,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 403,953 shares in the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Read More

