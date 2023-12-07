Cameron McCullagh Buys 13,440 Shares of COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh acquired 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.44 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,353.60 ($12,816.95).
Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 23rd, Cameron McCullagh purchased 120,001 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$167,281.39 ($110,782.38).
- On Monday, October 23rd, Cameron McCullagh acquired 15,000 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00 ($13,509.93).
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Cameron McCullagh bought 2,286 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$3,154.68 ($2,089.19).
- On Friday, October 20th, Cameron McCullagh purchased 155,751 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,607.29 ($132,852.51).
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29.
COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.
