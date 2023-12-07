Cameron McCullagh Buys 13,440 Shares of COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COGGet Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh acquired 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.44 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,353.60 ($12,816.95).

Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 23rd, Cameron McCullagh purchased 120,001 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$167,281.39 ($110,782.38).
  • On Monday, October 23rd, Cameron McCullagh acquired 15,000 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00 ($13,509.93).
  • On Wednesday, October 18th, Cameron McCullagh bought 2,286 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$3,154.68 ($2,089.19).
  • On Friday, October 20th, Cameron McCullagh purchased 155,751 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,607.29 ($132,852.51).

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

