Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

RCM stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.61. 792,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,562. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -119.44 and a beta of 0.77. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

