Candlestick Capital Management LP Acquires 679,544 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,544 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up 1.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $58,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.48. 124,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

