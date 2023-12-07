Candlestick Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SKX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.68. 210,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,048. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,581 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,164. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SKX. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

