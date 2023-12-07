Candlestick Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,556 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $30,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 298.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 195,620 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 49.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Brinker International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. 140,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,356. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.