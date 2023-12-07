Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 30,609 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,609 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $603.48. The stock had a trading volume of 698,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,701. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $628.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $566.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $274.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

