Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 976,430 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 976,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,510,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.28% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,825.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.82. 296,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,148. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

