Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 976,430 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 976,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,510,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.28% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,825.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.82. 296,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,148. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- Stock Average Calculator
- Forward dividend yield: What it is and how to use it
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 cheap ‘stock’-ing stuffers Wall Street is bullish on
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.