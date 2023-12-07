Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $40.17 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 170.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,836 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $40,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.85. The stock had a trading volume of 226,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

