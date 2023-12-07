Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $54.92 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Lennar worth $54,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after buying an additional 156,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lennar by 75,322.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.85. 447,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.70. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $137.10. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

