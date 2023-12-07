Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $75.51 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises 1.8% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Yum! Brands worth $75,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.65. The stock had a trading volume of 207,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,990. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

