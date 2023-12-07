Candlestick Capital Management LP Invests $26.29 Million in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,291,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of BILL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of BILL by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

BILL Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 525,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,796. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.71. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

