Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 210,000 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Candlestick Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of Ingredion worth $47,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 254.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,332 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 534.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 103,263 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ingredion by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 8.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $106.13. 27,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.40. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

