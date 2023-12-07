Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 30,000 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.61% of Boston Beer worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 27.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Boston Beer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $350.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,879. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.54 and its 200-day moving average is $345.54. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $420.49.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.88 million. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

