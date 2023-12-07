Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 600,000 Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.75% of FREYR Battery worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 43.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter worth about $180,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FREY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 1,347,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,876. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FREY shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.90 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

