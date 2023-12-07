Candlestick Capital Management LP Takes $10.57 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 319,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of Urban Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 286,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,903. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

