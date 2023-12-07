Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,791 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Saia were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $390.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.79. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $443.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Saia

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.