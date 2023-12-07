Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

