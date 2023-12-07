Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,367 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,907 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 188.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

PATH stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

