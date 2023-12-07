Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,760 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.43% of Enovix worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enovix by 722.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 141.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

ENVX opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.71. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

