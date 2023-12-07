Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 16,486 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Bruker worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Bruker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.9% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 591,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,923,000 after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bruker by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

Bruker stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRKR

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.