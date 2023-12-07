Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

COF stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 482,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

