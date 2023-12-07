Caption Management LLC Acquires 7,500 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 132,948 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 84,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,726.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,470 shares of company stock valued at $774,224. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.