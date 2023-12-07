Caption Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CGI by 2,507.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CGI in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CGI by 332.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in CGI by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GIB stock opened at $103.74 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.35 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.67.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

