Caption Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $44.08 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGLE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.