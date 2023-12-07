Caption Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 87.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $51.73 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

