Caption Management LLC Purchases 71,562 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Caption Management LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 357.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,562 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Verona Pharma by 520.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

VRNA stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.25. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin Edwards bought 33,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,800 shares in the company, valued at $266,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin Edwards bought 33,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,800 shares in the company, valued at $266,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verona Pharma

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.