Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $23.79 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

