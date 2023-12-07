Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.82.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

