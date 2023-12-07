Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 6,085 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 58,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 18,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,124,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 20,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,108,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,763,000 after buying an additional 220,633 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.