Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,094. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

