Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $24.31 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.8% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,198. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $293.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.