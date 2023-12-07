Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $799,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,601,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,190,000 after acquiring an additional 267,165 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 73,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,071. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

