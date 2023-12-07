Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 988 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

