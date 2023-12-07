Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 1.0% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 102,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,953. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

