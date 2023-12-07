Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 424 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $167.32. The company had a trading volume of 445,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,682. The firm has a market cap of $230.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

